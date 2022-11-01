We Can’t Provide 3 Square Meals A Day- PRINCOF Tells Gov’t

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

National Conference of Princapal of Colleges of Education-Ghana (PRINCOF) is seeking permission from government to allow all students in the various public colleges of education to start fending for themselves from November 7, 2022.

According to theq Principals, they have been trying very hard to feed trainee teachers in recent times as a result of recent market trend.

“Prices of all food items have shot up astronomically, and food suppliers have refused to supply to any college as a result of the indebtedness to these suppliers. A request tor upward adjustment review of the feeding grant paid to principals has not been approved, and it has therefore become increasingly difficult for the principals to continue provide three meals a day for the students at six cedis, fifty pesewas (C6.50).

“In the light of the above, it is the wish of PRINCOF to be given permission to ask students to start feeding for themselves this is to ensure that the already stretched academic year is not disrupted,” a letter written by PRINCOF and signed by the Executive Director, Dr. Harriet Naki Amui to the Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum read.

