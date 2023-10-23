We Did It For Charlton – Man United

Sir Bobby Charlton

Manchester United paid tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton during their win at Sheffield United on Saturday, with players laying a wreath in the center of the field and taking part in a period of applause in honour of the club great who has died at the age of 86.

A picture of a young Charlton was shown on the screens inside Bramall Lane before kickoff of Man United’s 2-1 Premier League win as members of both teams stood in a line to pay their respects to one of the world’s most recognisable and respected players.

A message on the wreath laid in front of the Man United players read: “In loving memory of Sir Bobby Charlton, a great player and even greater man. With deepest gratitude for your service, from everyone at Manchester United.”

Defender Harry Maguire said hearing about Charlton’s death had dampened the mood during the team’s game preparations.

“Sir Bobby came into the dressing-room a lot and he lit the place up. He is an absolute legend of the club,” the England international said. “We are delighted to win the game but this is more than football and our thoughts are with his family.

“He’d always come in if we won or lost but his presence was really felt in the dressing-room. We will miss him, the world will miss him.”

Man United manager, Erik ten Hag, added: “We have to say our big goodbye remembering Bobby Charlton because what he did was magnificent. He was outstanding not only on the pitch but also off the pitch. To credit it and reward his big personality, we did it with a win and we did it in a decent way.”

Man United fans rose to their feet after Diogo Dalot’s late winning goal, chanting “There’s only one Bobby Charlton.”

“When we came to the game we wanted to contribute a little more. I felt with the win we gave a little bit of joy on a sad day,” Dalot told Sky Sports.

“This is the contribution we could have today and give to the family. We are one family at United.”

Ten Hag said the news hit the team hard.

“Our thoughts are with his family especially his wife Lady Norma, his children, and his grandchildren,” the manager said.

“I think with his passing, a legend, a giant passing away, his achievements are so immense and huge, not only in England but global.”