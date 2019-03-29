We Don’t Need EC’s Support To Win 2020 Polls – NPP Tells NDC

Jean Mensa-EC Chairperson

THE NEW Patriotic Party (NPP) has sent a warning signal to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to do away with the view that the party needs the support of the Electoral Commission (EC) to win the 2020 general elections.

According to the NPP, it does not in anyway need the support or encouragement of the EC to win the 2020 polls or subsequent elections.

Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri-Boahen, made this known on Friday, March 29, 2019, while reacting to the National Democratic Congress (NDC’s) opposition to the EC’s decision to compile a new voters register ahead of the 2020 elections.

On Thursday, March 28, 2019, the EC issued a release, announcing its decision to compile a new voters register.

The EC in the release signed by its Chairperson, Jean Mensa, observed that the need to compile a new registered was agreed upon at the IPAC meeting.

But NDC in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said there was no deliberation at the IPAC meeting regarding a new voters register.

There appears to be fear in the camp of opposition parties that the EC is trying to work in the interest of the NPP.

But Mr. Obiri-Boahen said NPP does not need EC’s support and encouragement to win any elections.

BY Melvin Tarlue