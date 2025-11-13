We Need Clear Sustainability Direction As A Country – Adwoa Wiafe

Adwoa Wiafe (L) during the Bright Conversation

The Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana, Adwoa Wiafe, has called for stronger national coordination and clarity in Ghana’s sustainability policy framework to enable private sector participation and long-term investment in sustainable initiatives.

Speaking during Bright Conversations on the theme “Sustainability: A Strategic Imperative for Business Growth and National Development,” she highlighted that while Ghana has made progress in developing climate and sustainability-related policies, the lack of coherence and coordination among ministries, departments, and agencies has hindered effective implementation and alignment of investments.

“One of the major challenges we face today is the lack of clarity around national policy direction. There are several sustainability-related policies, but they are not coordinated. The private sector needs direction — if I’m investing in renewable energy or waste recycling, I need to know the national framework guiding that investment,” she stated.

Ms. Wiafe emphasised that sustainability requires a collective effort, asserting that government coordination is critical to align private and public sector initiatives under a shared national vision.

She pointed out that the absence of a clearly defined policy path can discourage businesses from investing in renewable energy, circular economy projects, and climate adaptation solutions.

“If we’re talking about waste management, we must define where it starts, how it’s collected, and where it ends. From generation to recycling, there must be a coordinated approach that allows everyone — from collectors to recyclers — to work toward the same goal,” she explained.

She also stressed the need for consensus and collaboration among government agencies, regulators, and the private sector to ensure that sustainability efforts are well integrated into Ghana’s economic development agenda.

“We need a unified national direction so that all players — government, businesses, and communities — can move in the same direction. Sustainability cannot happen in isolation,” she added.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke