We Need Factories, Not 24-hour Prank- Kyiri Abosom

Sofo Kyiri Abosom addressing his supporters

Leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews aka Kyiri Abosom, has scolded the flagbearer of the NDC, former President John Dramani Mahama over his proposed 24-hour economy policy.

According to him, Ghanaians need factories, not the 24-hour economic hoax, describing the proposed policy as a joke that voters should not buy.

“The 24-hour economy is not a company, neither an enterprise nor it will not put food on the table. They are just making noise out of it,” he stated.

The GUM leader made these statements at a press conference in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

Sofo Kyiri Abosom urged Ghanaians to reject Mr. Mahama and his NDC and instead vote for GUM to carry on Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s agenda.

The press conference was attended by representatives from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Small Scale Miners Association, Kumasi Abattoir, Tailors and Hair Dressers Association.

The GUM leader said he intended to industrialize the country if voted President, noting that he will revive the state owned enterprises like the Kumasi Shoe Factory, Bolgatanga Meat Factory, Aveyime Rice Factory, Akomadan Tomatoes Factory, Wenchi Tomato Factory and many others that have been abandoned.

“Let Ghanaians know that voting for either NPP or NDC would create more problems in the country because they are only looking for power and not the welfare of the citizenry,” he asserted.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi