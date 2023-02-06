We See Opportunities For Bilateral Trade In Ghana– German Finance Minister

The German Finance Minister, Christian Lindner has expressed his country’s readiness to help West Africa nations, especially Ghana deal with instability and economic challenges confronting the nation.

According to the minister, though there are challenges but there are opportunities such as bilateral.

“We know that the stability and security in this region of Africa are essential for our security in Europe and we see economic challenges in Ghana but opportunities for bilateral trade and this is why we are here,” Christian Lindner

assured President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when he paid a courtesy call at the Jubilee House, Accra.

He assured the President that the German government would do whatever it can to support West African countries deal with problems, especially on the economy and instability in some nations.

For his part, President Akufo-Addo detailed how insecurity in some neighboring West African countries, especially Burkina Faso affects Ghana.

He explained that there are some 4000 Burkinabe Citizens seeking refuge in Ghana following attacks by suspected terrorists and militants in Burkina Faso. “We are directly in the line of fire.

“Burkina Faso is our northern neighbour and to have the jihadist menace there, which is very real, I think in the last six weeks some 4000 young people from Burkina Faso have come to take refuge here in Ghana and those are the ones that the Refugee Board can officially count.

The president continued that “And usually, in these matters, you have to add another third of the numbers coming in, unaccounted for, so we are talking about substantial numbers of people who are already coming southwards as a result of the difficulties in Burkina Faso to Ghana.

“So we have a direct important strategic interest in doing whatever we can to bring this insurgency to an end and help in stabilizing the government in Burkina Faso and in that exercise you have been very useful and helpful to us,” he was quoted by the GNA as saying.

By Vincent Kubi