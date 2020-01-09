Wear Made In Ghana Garments – TV Hosts Told

Tong-Raan Kubilsong Nalebegtan

It’s been over a decade since Ghana started a deliberate effort to get Ghanaians to accept locally made garments as their first choice and reduce the rate of wearing foreign made garments.

During the tenure of President Agyekum Kufuor, there was an attempt to get Ghanaians wear local garments, which led to what become known as “Friday wear”, and even though many Minsters including Alan Kyeremanteng, Ken Ofori-Atta and many others have made it a point to wear locally made garments on daily basis, the rate of acceptance by the general public has not been encouraging.

To increase the rate of acceptance of locally made garments, the Over-Lord of the Talensi Traditional Area in the Upper East Region and Chairman of the Tema Oil Refinery board, Tong-Raan Kubilsong Nalebegtan, has suggested that more celebrities should make it a point to always appear in public in locally made garments.

In his view, movie celebrities and media personalities, especially those who appear on television channels have a large fan base and can contribute immensely to the quest in getting majority of Ghanaians to accept locally made garments.

Tong-Raan Kubilsong Nalebegtan was speaking at a media interaction session at his palace in Tongo.

According to the Paramount Chief, unfortunately many media personalities and other celebrities prefer foreign garments to the locally made ones.

“If I were to have my own media outlet or have power to make decisions in any media outlet, I would have demanded that all workers both the technicians and broadcasters wear locally made garments throughout the week,” he said.

According to Tong-Raan Kubilsong Nalebegtan, television personalities have been deeply involved in encouraging Ghanaians to wear locally made garments and yet, many of them do not do what they are preaching, adding, “… how can you advocate for people to develop the taste for “Made in Ghana” products and garments and yet, you refuse to show examples when you come on set? Majority of TV broadcasters do not wear our traditional dresses onset; that is bad.”

Touching on communal development, Tong-Raan Kubilsong Nalebegtan has called for all hands on deck, urging Ghanaians living everywhere in the country to contribute in any little way they can.

“We all have a duty and responsibility to do what is right in our communities and also something good to help in the development of our communities.” The Tongo Rana stressed.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Tongo