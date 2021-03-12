We’ll Continue To Prioritize Road Projects – Gov’t

Government has pledged to prioritize the construction and maintenance of road networks across the country in 2021.

Government made this known in the 2021 Budget Statement and Economic Policy being presented in Parliament by Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu.

The Majority Leader said works will continue on some of the Sinohydro Projects specifically the 84km Accra inner city roads; the 100km Kumasi inner city roads.

He said works will be done on the Adenta-Dodowa duo carriage road.

According to him, feeder roads across the country will be upgraded.

By Melvin Tarlue