We’ll Fight NDC Together After Primaries – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

While calling for a clean and decent campaign in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of its presidential primaries, Vice President Dr. Mahammudu Bawumia described the election as a ‘family contest’.

He said all the nine aspirants are from the same ancestral roots, which is the UP tradition.

Consequently, he instructed his followers to eschew verbal attacks directly and indirectly on other aspirants seeking to lead the party in the next general election.

Dr. Bawumia, who is highly tipped to win the flagbearership slot, said there was the need for all to run a clean campaign for the sake of the task ahead of the party in 2024.

“As a family, all factions must recognise that a united front is necessary to confront the NDC,” Dr. Bawumia stated in Kumasi during an interaction with NPP delegates.

“I have instructed all my supporters and spokespersons that we must conduct a clean campaign, avoiding any form of insults.”

Dr. Bawumia noted the contestants would be required to come together to battle it out with the NDC once the internal contest is over, hence the need for them to remain united.

The NPP is scheduled to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 elections on November 4.

But before the November 4 election, the party will hold a super delegates’ conference this August to trim the number from 10 to 5.