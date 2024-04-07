Wendy Shay Threatens Legal Action Over Henry Fitz’s Sex List

Singer Wendy Shay has lashed out against rumours linking her to businessman Henry Fitz, who has been in the trends for his alleged involvement in a viral bedroom video with a popular Ghone TV news anchor and presenter, Serwaa Amihere.

Following speculation that Fitz had affairs with several female celebrities, including Wendy Shay, the RuffTown Records signee took to social media to vehemently deny the allegations and express her outrage.

In a post on X, the “Uber Driver” singer slammed bloggers responsible for linking her to Fitz, warning of repercussions for their actions.

“Whoever is behind GH Page is an idiot. How can you tag me along with this Fuckery lingilingi guy. Journalism has become cheap in this country. Just wait for what is coming. GHANA WAKE UP,” she wrote.

She further emphasized her innocence during a live broadcast, stating her intention to pursue legal action against bloggers spreading false information.

The 28-year-old singer emphasized the absurdity of the allegations, pointing out the lack of credibility in the recent journalism landscape.

For Wendy Shay, the attempt to associate her with Fitz reflects a decline in journalistic standards, prompting her to take a stand against the propagation of baseless rumours.

As the controversy unfolds, Wendy said she remains resolute in her determination to defend her reputation and hold accountable those responsible for spreading misinformation.

By Francis Addo