I’m Not Under Pressure To Get Married– Feli Nuna

Singer Feli Nuna has disclosed that she is currently in a decade-long relationship but she and her boyfriend are not under any pressure to get married.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, the singer reflected on their love journey, emphasizing the support and companionship, her boyfriend has provided since the beginning of her career.

“I have been dating my current boyfriend for 10 years. He was there for me from the beginning even before I became known. It has not been easy, we have the good moments and our tough times when we were going out and weren’t seeing each other due to our tight schedules,” she disclosed.

Despite the ups and downs, Feli Nuna expressed gratitude for the unwavering support they have shared throughout their relationship.

She emphasized the importance of mental readiness before considering marriage, noting that both of them are on the same page in this regard.

“I’ve always wanted to be in a place mentally before I get married. I don’t give him pressure and he doesn’t give me pressure too. We are intertwined, and our families know each other,” she explained.

While expressing her desire to settle down with her boyfriend, Feli Nuna acknowledged the significance of being in the right mindset before taking such a significant step.

“I would like to settle down with him, but right now, because of work, I want to be in the right place before doing so,” she added.

Feli Nuna is one of Ghana’s award winning female acts who are not only doing well but also keep her brand relevant every time.

Indeed her remarks shed light on the complexities of relationships and the importance of mutual understanding and patience.

By Francis Addo