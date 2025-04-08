Wengam, Wife Build 2nd Temple

The couple. INSET: The Legacy Temple

In fulfillment of the Transformation Agenda of Assemblies of God, Ghana, its General Superintendent, Rev. Stephen Wengam and wife, Lady Mrs. Monica Wengam, have financed the construction of a second legacy temple at Zuabzulga in the Upper East Region “B” of the church.

The dedication of the project, officially known as Holy Ghost Temple Assemblies of God, was performed on behalf of the General Superintendent by the Regional Superintendent, Rev. Timothy Tarinya.

He was full of praise for Rev. Wengam and his wife for their high sense of generosity and commitment to the spiritual needs of the community.

The Zuabzulga legacy temple is the second to be sponsored by the first couple of Assemblies of God, Ghana. The first is located at Goaso in the Ahafo Region.

The Wengam family had earlier sponsored the completion and refurbishment of the first Assemblies of God Church, which was established at Yendi in 1931 by two American missionaries, Rev. Lloyd and Margaret Shirer.