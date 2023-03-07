We’re Inspired To Break The 8 – NPP

Justin Frimpong Kodua

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has indicated its readiness to break the eight-year presidential cycle by the two major political parties to win the 2024 elections in Ghana, taking a cue from All Progressives Congress’ (APC) victory in Nigeria.

In a statement issued and signed Monday, March 6, 2023 by the General Secretary of the NPP, the party said though governments and political parties had become unpopular due to global economic challenges, it was ready to win the 2024 elections.

“In times when ruling governments and political parties have become unpopular due to global socio-economic upheavals triggered by the lingering adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war, the NPP is ready to take lessons from the APC’s victory in its quest to wining a historic third consecutive general elections in 2024,” it said.

It continued, “The governing New Patriotic Party of the Republic of Ghana is pleased to join the rest of the world to officially congratulate the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) of the federal Republic of Nigeria and the President-Elect, H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu for emerging victorious in the just ended 2023 general elections declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria.”

It added that the NPP was hopeful that given the long history of APC and Mr. Tinubu’s role in Nigeria’s return to democratic rule and having worked with almost every one across Nigeria’s political, ethnic and geographical divide, Ahmed Tinubu would extend open arms to even his political opponents and work tirelessly to unite a seemingly divided country.

“Without a doubt the resounding victory chalked by the APC in Nigeria’s senate and presidential elections is an emphatic affirmation of the confidence of the good people of Nigeria in the party’s vision to break the shackles of poverty and underdevelopment confronting Nigerians,” it stated.

Apart from the President-Elect, the party also congratulated Nigerians for the successful conduct of its elections, describing it as “undoubtedly, a great addition to the democratic credentials of Nigerians,” while wishing the incoming Tinubu administration the very best in their tenure of office.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah