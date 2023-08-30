West Coast PGA Championship Hits Achimota

Alhaji Padori

Action returns to the Achimota Golf Club from September 4 to 8, 2023.

It comes on the heels of an impressive organisation of the Memory Lane PGA 2023 Tournament at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi in June.

The leadership of the PGA, Ghana is set to host the third flagship competition dubbed ‘West Coast PGA Championship’.

The professional golf championship is in line with the Road to Damang qualifiers, with the aim of insuring 24 golfers to take part in PGA Damang open 2023 in the Western Region. The West Coast championship will commence from Monday, September 4, 2023 with an opening ceremony, and in attendance will be the President of PGA Ghana, Mark Coffie.

The championship will be played in accordance with the rules of the Royal & Ancient Golf Club, St. Andrews, and the local rules of Achimota Golf Club, Toot Hill Golf Course.

Alhaji Ahmed Padori, the Director of Operations for PGA Ghana, has expressed his excitement about the forthcoming event, emphasising the intensive preparations underway to ensure a successful tournament.

He expects crack golfers such as Vincent Torgah, Kojo Barni, Lucky Ayisah, E.K. Osei, Maxwell Owusu, and the leader on the ranking table Augustine Manasseh etc. to partake in the tournament.

According to him, PGA Ghana is also much blessed to have the support of Achimota Golf club, who have taken the mantle to organise a pro-am tournament on September 8, 2023 to climax the event.

He expressed his outfit’s gratitude to the Captain of Achimota Golf Club, Grueter, and his able executives for their support and cooperation.

He also emphasised the awesome support from Gold Fields spearheaded by Hans De-Beer, Roger Adam, and all those who have contributed and still contributing towards the growth of the Association.

