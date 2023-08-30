Ghana Wins Bid To Host World Armwrestling

Charles Osei Asibey

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation, after an impressive bid presentation at the World Congress in Almaty, Kazakhstan will host the 45th World Armwrestling Championship in 2024.

After an insightful oratory engagement of congress by President of Ghana Armwrestling Federation, Charles Osei Asibey, delegates overwhelmingly endorsed Ghana’s bid after facing opposition from North Africa side, Egypt.

According to Osei Asibey, who also doubles as the President for the Armwrestling Federation of Africa, Ghana’s win is for Africa and opens door to the development of the sport in Ghana and across Africa.

“This is a good thing to happen to Ghana Armwrestling, especially as a young Federation, and we will be the first Sporting Discipline to host a World Championship in Ghana. I am very happy with the development of the sport, and I will be looking forward to a successful event next year.

“This will also go to complement President Akufo-Addo’s call for Ghana to invite more visitors to Ghana to boost our sports and tourism ecosystem,” he said.

President Osei Asibey, who is also the Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation, articulated that the 2024 World Armwrestling Championship will not only benefit the sport, but the global publicity will be super beneficial to Ghana in diverse ways.

The “It Is Our Time” bid appeal promised to unveil a fusion of excellence at the centre of the earth and the opportunity for Ghana to again manifest and evince its culture, hospitality and the beauty of the people. Ghana’s bid to host the championship garnered support from entities including the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS), Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC), Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC), and various other institutions.

The World Armwrestling community will turn its attention to Hungary in 2025, Bulgaria in 2026 and then Canada in 2027. The World Armwrestling Championship is a premier global event in the sport, attracting top athletes annually. The convergence of elite pullers competing for supremacy draws over 2,000 athletes, coaches, referees, and spectators.

This annual festival is endorsed and supervised by the World Armwrestling Federation.