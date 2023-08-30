‘Restore GHAMRO Licence’

Rex Omar

A group of Ghanaian musicians have urged the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice to restore the Ghana Music Rights Organisation’s (GHAMRO) operating licence so that it can continue to collect music royalties.

They assert that GHAMRO’s inability to pay royalties to its members if the licence is not renewed will have a significant impact on their source of revenue.

“We are pleading with Attorney General to as a matter of urgency restore the operating licence of GHAMRO,” they stated.

GHAMRO has largely been recognised as an organisation responsible for protecting and administering the rights of music creators, composers, and performers.

Its primary role has been to ensure that artistes receive fair compensation for the use of their music by collecting royalties from various sources, including radio stations, streaming platforms, and public performances.

BEATWAVES gathered that Ghanaian musicians who are eagerly awaiting their rightful compensation for the use of their creative works may face a frustrating wait due to a recent development involving the Ghana Music Rights Organisation.

The musicians believed that the licence revocation would make it impossible for GHAMRO to fulfil its purpose regarding collecting and distribution.

They demand that the Office of the Attorney General, which regulates the music business, publicly declare its opinion about the activities of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation.

They told BEATWAVES in separate interviews that the Attorney General’s prompt action and the efficient operation of GHAMRO would go a long way toward reviving and saving the already dying music industry from collapse and guaranteeing that copyright owners benefit from its formation.

According to GHAMRO, the fact that their licence has been withdrawn does not automatically mean anyone can now use works protected by copyright without paying.

The musicians also expressed their dissatisfaction with the way some artistes criticise GHAMRO’s operations without providing sufficient justification or supporting documentation for their claims.

Therefore, they praised GHAMRO’s administration for putting in place systems that would aid in the development of the music industry as well as the financial success of Ghanaian performers.

By George Clifford Owusu