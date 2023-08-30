‘Detty Rave’ Returns To Ghana

Mr Eazi

Nigerian Afropop superstar, Mr Eazi, has revealed plans of hosting his musical event dubbed “Detty Rave” in Ghana on December 27, 2023.

The event is the most anticipated party of the year, following the success of the 2022 edition, which was celebrated as one of the year’s best events in Ghana.

Detty Rave is renowned for bringing together not only the most talented and renowned DJs in the afrodance scene, but also the biggest superstars in the diaspora like Rick Ross, Machel Montano, and Koffee in its past editions.

This year’s lineup promises to be no exception, as the artistes will bring their unique energy and style to the stage.

The rave is expected to attract party enthusiasts from all over the world, who will converge to experience the best of Afrodance music and culture.

Aside from the music, Detty Rave will offer a range of food and drink options, which will cater to all tastes and preferences.

Organisers are committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all attendees so everyone can enjoy the party to the fullest.

The event will take place at Untamed Empire in Accra and will boast of state-of-the-art sound and lighting setups, which the Rave is now known for.

Fans can register for priority ticket information before the early Raver’s tickets go live on September 15, 2023.