Jale Ensemble Honoured

Members of Jale Ensemble

Jale Ensemble, a Ghanaian cultural organisation, has received recognition for their “outstanding performances and dedication to the promotion of African Traditional Music and Dance.”

The ensemble, which recently began a tour of West Africa, was honoured by AB Arts and Culture Limited, a Nigerian company that organised the event headed by Ojo Abiodun Isaiah, an event promoter and organiser.

The group was honoured after hosting a number of cultural music and dance concerts and workshops at certain exclusive venues in Nigeria that drew a sizable crowd of people.

Between August 17 and 19, 2023, the group’s members held drum and dance workshops at the National Museum in Ikoyi and the University of Lagos in Akoka Yaba as well as performances at Tafawa Balewa Square and Freedom Park on Lagos Island.

The Jale Ensemble has been involved in Ghana’s traditional music and dance scene since it was founded roughly 12 years ago. It has appeared at well-known celebrations like the Nungua Junction Mall Arts and Culture Festival, Ada’s Asafotufiam, and Accra’s Yeyeeye (Twins Festival) at Ga-Mashie.

The group has also dazzled audiences at prestigious hotels like Alisa, Best Western Plus, Movenpick, La Palm Royal Beach, and others, as well as the Chale Wote Festival in Accra.

“When we come together via our traditional arts, we may foster better understanding between our nations, which can result in real economic rewards,” Nii Laryea Pabifio Joseph, the leader of Jale Ensemble, said.

By George Clifford Owusu