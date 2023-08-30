Stanbic Bank Supports HOPSA 1999 Solar Project

Mawuko Afadzinu (3rd from right) presenting the cheque to HOPSA 99 Executives

Stanbic Bank has donated an amount of GH¢15,000 in support of the 1999 graduating class of Holy Child High School’s (HOPSA 99) solar legacy project. The group recently launched their upcoming silver jubilee celebrations and speech and prize-giving day with a fundraising event for a solar legacy project.

Presenting the cheque to the HOPSA 99 executives, Head, Brand and Marketing at Stanbic Bank, Mawuko Afadzinu shared that the donation forms part of the bank’s commitment towards decarbonisation and energy transition, its focus on responding to the ever-growing need for reliable access to renewable and sustainable energy solutions in the country, and its investments in responsible partners that support these ambitions.

“Solar is a good pick because it resonates with climate change, which is one of the areas we are interested in. We are happy for this new chapter of progress for the benefit of our youngsters currently studying at Holy Child and future students, the economy and the environment. Harnessing Ghana’s abundant sun and wind resources could hold the key to future-proofing this country’s energy sector. We are glad you gave us the opportunity to be part of this legacy project,” he said.

The president for HOPSA 99-year group, Sheila Enyonam Akyea, received the donation on behalf of the group and thanked Stanbic Bank for taking a special interest in their solar project.

“We cannot thank Stanbic enough for the support thus far. We know this is a very tough time for Ghanaian banks, but they still found a way to put us on their discretionary spend list. This gesture will go a long way to help migrate the entire Holy Child School community onto solar power and make the school a net producer of energy for the national grid. HOPSA 99 is extremely grateful to Stanbic Bank. I encourage other corporate organisations to emulate your steps and support this worthy cause,” she said.

The HOPSA 99 Solar Legacy Project, which is to provide a sustainable energy to the school, was selected by the year group as a way of giving back to the school 25 years after completion, as they take their turn to host the schools upcoming 78th speech and prize giving day come next year March 2024.

The project is to among other things, address the problem of unreliable power supply in the nine houses of the school, to reduce the school’s electricity bill by 50 percent, to promote clean, reliable and sustainable energy, contribute significantly to the attainment of the UN SDG Goal 7 and enlighten the students, on installation and operation of solar PV systems.

Estimated to cost about GH¢1.3 million (without taxes), the project is intended to provide a total of 63KW of power, which is about 70% of the school’s total energy needs.