‘Lecturers On Govt Scholarship Who Refuse To Return Should Be Punished’

Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee , Mr. James Klutse Avedzi with

other members at the sitting in Tamale

Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, James Klutse Avedzi, has lamented the rate at which lecturers at the various tertiary institutions who benefit from government scholarships refuse to return to serve the country after their studies.

“Those few recalcitrance who refuse to come back and serve should be dealt with severely because the intention of the programme is for people to study and come back and impact the acknowledge to our children so if they refuse to return that means government is losing,” he said.

He indicated that the issue has become a great concern and urged the government to act with immediate effect.

Speaking to journalists at the Public Accounts Committee sitting in Tamale, the chairman of the committee, also talked about the increasing rate of lecturers at the tertiary institution who use fake certificates to gain employment.

“This particular one affected Dr. Hilla Liman Technical University where the school paid for a lecturer to study abroad who came back with a certificate which turned out to be a fake certificate and this is serious and we are told EOCO is handling the issue so we will only urge EOCO to speed up with the issue if that person needs to be prosecuted they should go ahead and do it for people to learn from that,” he said.

Mr. Avedzi advised the various tertiary institutions to be cautious and ensure that background checks are done before they accept certificates of persons who apply to lecture in the institutions.

“We should also do away with recruiting based on relations, partly because these are the issues that prevent them from doing the background checks to ensure that the certificate presented is genuine because when proper checks are done we will end up ensuring that people who are recruited are qualified to be employed,” he added.

By Eric Kombat, Tamale