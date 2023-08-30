Cashmoo Eyes Anansu Assemblyman Position

Augustine Acquah

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Floodlight Media Network, Augustine Acquah, has declared his intention to contest as Assemblyman for the Anansu Electoral Area in Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region in the forthcoming election.

Augustine made this known in a meeting with traditional leaders when he led a delegation from MISSION GHANA, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), to map out a site for the construction of a water project as part of his social interventions to help the people of the Anansu Community.

Speaking to journalists, he said his decision to contest is a result of his passion to serve humanity adding that he has had several consultations with the people of the community.

“My decision was taken after prayers, reflections, and several consultations with the people of the community that it is time for Anansu Electoral Area to get a leader who can lobby for developments and also project the Anansu community to attract investors,” he added.

The assemblyman hopeful urged the elders to believe in him and Support him as Anansu “Nkosou” as he intends to mobilize resources for the development of the electoral area.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke