West Hills Mall Lights Up Accra This Christmas With a Season of Joy, Culture and Family Experiences

This Christmas, West Hills Mall is set to become the heartbeat of festive celebrations in Accra, offering families, friends, and shoppers a December filled with entertainment, culture, and unforgettable experiences.

More than just a shopping destination, the Mall transforms into a vibrant Christmas village where tradition meets modern lifestyle.

Visitors can look forward to exciting live performances, carol services, and surprise pop-up moments that bring the spirit of Christmas alive.

Families are invited to create lasting memories as children meet Santa Claus, enjoy interactive games and participate in festive workshops designed to spark joy and creativity.

Shopping at West Hills Mall this Christmas promises to be rewarding. Shoppers can enjoy exclusive holiday promotions, special discounts, and seasonal offers from a wide range of local and international brands. Whether you are searching for the perfect gift, preparing for family gatherings or simply treating yourself, the Mall provides a convenient and enjoyable one-stop experience.

Food lovers are also in for a treat. The Mall’s diverse selection of restaurants and food outlets offers festive menus, comfort meals and sweet indulgences that capture the true taste of the season. It is the perfect place to gather, relax and celebrate with loved ones after a day of shopping and entertainment.

Wendy Aryee, Marketing Manager of West Hills Mall, said, “Christmas is a very special time for us and our goal is to create a festive experience that gives our shoppers moments they will truly cherish.”

As the year draws to a close, West Hills Mall invites everyone to experience the warmth, excitement and magic of Christmas like never before.