CURED Africa Donates School Uniforms,Trees To Kokrobite DA School

Vibrant Ghanaian Non Governmental Organization (NGO) Centre For Urban Rural Empowerment and Development (CURED)Africa has yet again extended a helping hand to the Kokrobite DA School

The CURED team had a total of 100 new uniforms made for the students of Kokrobite DA School in Accra, Ghana.

It was its end-of- the-year goal to supply new school uniforms to the students who were in the most need.

” We feel that our children must have a proper nutritional diet, adequate school supplies & learning material and uniforms,” said Phillip Belcher, founder of CURED Africa.

The UK Volunteers also donated several fruit – bearing trees for the students to plant and nuture aimed at serving as fruits for desert upon its maturity.

Principal of the school Madam Nancy Ekor expressed profuse thanks to the leadership of CURED for the gesture.

Also present for the donation were Brewster-Nathan, Ronald Nathan, Dr Stephanie Boddie Candace Skelton Glynis and Professor Helen Ollivierre Waters, Baylor University Waco, Texas.