AFCON: Salah Strikes Late as Egypt Rally Past Zimbabwe

Mohamed Salah struck deep into stoppage time to rescue Egypt as the seven-time champions came from behind to beat Zimbabwe 2–1 in their opening match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Liverpool star, whose club career is laden with silverware, is still chasing his first AFCON title with the Pharaohs, and for long spells it appeared Egypt’s campaign was heading for a frustrating start.

Despite dominating possession, Egypt were stunned in the first half when Prince Dube fired Zimbabwe ahead against the run of play in Agadir. The Warriors’ lead was preserved by a combination of wasteful Egyptian finishing and an inspired performance from veteran goalkeeper Washington Arubi, who repeatedly denied Salah and his teammates.

Egypt’s pressure eventually told in the 64th minute when Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush rifled home the equaliser to restore parity and swing momentum back in the Pharaohs’ favour.

As the match edged into stoppage time, Salah delivered the decisive moment. The Egyptian captain reacted quickest to a loose ball inside the penalty area, calmly poking it home to secure all three points and spare his side an opening-day setback.

The victory gives Egypt a positive start in Group B, though there were clear signs they will need to sharpen their finishing. They return to Agadir on Friday to face South Africa, while Zimbabwe will look to bounce back when they travel to Marrakesh to take on Angola.