GNPC Explorco Strengthens Ties Up North, Donates To Tamale Children’s Home

GNPC Explorco team with government officials in Tamale

GNPC Explorco, the exploration subsidiary of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), has concluded a high-level three-day stakeholder engagement mission in the Northern Region.

The visit aimed to reinforce strategic partnerships ahead of upcoming operations in the Voltaian Basin and to demonstrate the company’s commitment to social responsibility during the festive season.

The Principal Corporate Affairs Officer of GNPC Explorco, Kwasi Appiah, led a delegation to hold a series of critical meetings with key regional leaders, including the Northern Regional Minister, the Regional Coordinating Director, and the Mayor of Tamale.

The discussions focused on aligning the corporation’s 2026 operational roadmap with regional development priorities.

A central theme of the engagement was the progress of the Voltaian Basin Project—Ghana’s flagship onshore petroleum frontier.

Mr. Kwasi Appiah reaffirmed Explorco’s confidence in meeting the target to spud the first exploration well by the third quarter of 2026.

“The Voltaian Basin is more than just an energy project; it is a catalyst for economic transformation in the North. Our mission this week was to ensure that regional and municipal leadership are fully aligned with our progress. We are committed to a ‘Ghanaians-first’ strategy that prioritises local content, jobs, and capacity building for the people of this region,” he noted.

He, however, disclosed that in the spirit of the Christmas season, GNPC Explorco decided to extend its “Lighting Up the North” vision to the most vulnerable members of the community especially to the Tamale Children’s home.

Speaking during the donation to the Tamale Children’s home, Mr. Kwasi Appiah said, “Christmas is a time for family and for sharing hope. As a new member of this community, Explorco views these children as part of our extended family. While our technical work focuses on the resources underground, our heart is firmly with the people above ground. We want to ensure that the joy of the season reaches every corner of the region,” he stated.

The Principal Corporate Affairs Officer of GNPC Explorco, was optimistic about a great future between the Northern Region and GNPC Explorco.

“The three-day mission marks a new chapter in Explorco’s relationship with the Northern Region. The corporation has pledged to maintain transparent, consistent communication with all stakeholders as preparations for the 2026 drilling campaign intensify,” he said.

GNPC Explorco is the upstream exploration and production subsidiary of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC). It is mandated to build the national capacity for standalone operatorship and lead the exploration of Ghana’s inland sedimentary basins, most notably the Voltaian Basin.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale