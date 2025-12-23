GFA President Attends WAFU B General Assembly In Rabat

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and two-time head of the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has taken part in the WAFU B General Assembly held at the FIFA House in Rabat, Morocco.

The high-level gathering brought together leading football administrators from across Africa, with Simeon-Okraku engaging in strategic discussions alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino, CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, and members of the CAF Executive Committee. Talks centred on advancing football development, strengthening governance structures and promoting sustainable growth within the West African sub-region and the continent at large.

In his capacity as Second Vice-President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Simeon-Okraku actively contributed to deliberations aligned with CAF’s broader agenda of improving collaboration, boosting institutional effectiveness and reinforcing the operations of its regional and zonal bodies.

The annual WAFU B General Assembly remains a key forum for member associations to collectively review policy direction, assess development initiatives and consider administrative reforms. This year’s engagements also addressed critical challenges and opportunities confronting African football, with a strong focus on youth development, infrastructure expansion, competitions, governance standards and capacity building.

Beyond the administrative meetings, the GFA President was also present at the opening ceremony and opening match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

Tournament hosts Morocco launched their campaign in emphatic fashion, securing a 2–0 victory over Comoros to set the early pace for the competition.

By Wletsu Ransford