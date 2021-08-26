Western-North Newest Region To Catch Bird Flu

A case of bird flu outbreak has been detected in the Western North Region, making it the newest Region to be affected by the flu since its outbreak.

Currently, the country’s case count stands at Greater Accra-28, Central region-5, Volta region 2 and Ashanti Region-7.

Risk Communicator, Ghana Veterinary Service (GVS), Dr Benjamin Kissi Sasu, told the Ghana News Agency that between August 16 and August 22, this year, a total of 58,349 birds had been affected by the flu.

He said as of August 22, the number of affected birds had risen to 107,704, indicating 49,355 new affected birds in the period.

Dr Sasu said while 36 cases were confirmed as of August 16, seven new cases had now increased the number to 43.

The Greater Accra Region had two new cases, the Central region a new case, and the Volta Region none, he said.

Dr Sasu said the Ashanti Region had three new cases and the Western North Region one new case.

He gave the current regional distribution of affected birds as Greater Accra- 29,205, Central-15,707, Volta-2,894, Ashanti-53,899 and Western North-5,999.

Dr Sasu gave the assurance that the GVS was working fervently towards halting the continued spread of the flu and bringing the outbreak to an outright end.

He said the GVS had embarked upon extensive education for bird farmers on flu prevention measures.

Dr Sasu said the measures include proper methods of constantly disinfecting their farms as well as protecting their farms from infection.

He said the movement of birds or bird products from one region to another was also to be done under the strict supervision of approved Veterinary officials.

Dr Sasu urged bird farmers to report all suspected cases to the nearest GVS office.

The current bird flu outbreak in the country was first detected on August 6, 2021.

GNA