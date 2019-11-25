Western North Region To Mark 1st Anniversary In December

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi

The Western North Region is set to commemorate the first anniversary of its formation.

The celebration is slated for 26th to 28th December 2019.

Paramount chiefs of Western North, Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama of the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi of the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, Okogyeaman Kwaku Gyamprah of the Sefwi Chirano Traditional Area, Basapeh Oyeadeyie Kwadwo Armagh of the Sefwi Bekwai Traditional Area, Odeneho Brentum lV of the Suaman Traditional Area, and the Beyeman Tano Kwaw Brembi lll of the Aowin Traditional Area, are spearheading the anniversary celebration.

They have constituted a planning committee to organize the Asedak3se3-2019 festival which will be used in marking the celebration.

The celebration, according to a news release issued by the chiefs, will include business exhibitions, durbar, sports tournaments, awards ceremony, and dinner & dance event.

“Western Northians are forever grateful to H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana for fulfilling this long held dream for us,” the release pointed out.

It added that “we invite all children of Western North to join in the celebration of ASEDAK3SE3 and make this 2019 christmas a special one.”

On December 27th, 2018, it would be recalled, the people of Western North voted massively in the referendum for the creation of a new Region.

That resulted in the creation of the Western North Region out of the Western Region in February 2019.

BY Melvin Tarlue