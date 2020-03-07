What Makes Life Fulfilling? (1)

FAITHLESS PEOPLE should not be hated and disrespected, but pitied. It is ridiculous how some people with Aristotelian education taunt and rubbish belief in God as if they better understand life and what really makes it fulfilling.

Many people especially those who receive university education often boast of being knowledgeable and wise, when, in fact, they know but little about things around us.

A person who is properly educated should have knowledge beyond the corporeal world; indeed, a person who is informed about the physical and spiritual world is truly knowledgeable. When we have balanced knowledge, we will discover who and what makes life on earth really meaningful and fulfilling. How will we live our lives if we know when we will die, where we will die and what will cause our deaths?

In July 2008, a 55-year-old Ghanaian urologist with some 30 years’ experience allegedly took his life in his home in Accra with a note that he had failed to reconcile with life. One wonders why an accomplished man, who spent his life curing diseases and saving lives, would take that action.

German Tennis star, Boris Becker, attained enviable success in his professional career at age 17 in the 80’s, and yet felt suicidal. He said, “I had won Wimbledon twice before, once as the youngest player. I was rich. I had all the material possessions I needed…but I had no inner peace…’’.

Job 14:1 describes life as being tragic and dull. Life gives the impression of much, but when we go for it, we find there is nothing. It can be frustrating and dissatisfying. Many people spend a lot of their time searching for purpose in life only to give up. We work hard toward attaining self-actualization only to be knocked down.

Ironically, a lot of people are seeking success, fame and wealth to be fulfilled in life while several other people who have achieved success, fame and wealth feel empty.

Jack Higgins, a British multi-millionaire bestselling author when asked what he would like to have known as a boy said, “When you get to the top, there is nothing there”. No fulfillment anywhere. If a successful life, fame and wealth cannot make us fulfilled, then how can life be worth living?

Is there a place to find meaning and fulfillment in life?

The Bible presents to us a man of fame, great fortune, success and wisdom who devoted his life in finding meaning and the purpose of life. He was a very prolific writer, who wrote several songs and 3000 proverbs. Great men and women including kings and queens sat to listen to his wisdom (1 Kings 4:34).

The man was Solomon, son of David. After searching through everything for meaning, Solomon wrote his thoughts – what he had done and observed. And this was his conclusion of life, “vanity of vanities, says the preacher, vanity of vanities! All is vanity” (Ecclesiastes 1:2). To him, life on earth is a fruitless adventure and a chase after the wind.

How can a man who had everything that everybody could possibly wish for describe life in this manner? He sought happiness and purpose in the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eye and the pride of life. This is how he started his search; “I said to myself, come now, I will test you with pleasure and gratification; so enjoy and have good time… (Ecclesiastes 2:1).

Solomon had entertainers, men and women who sang and played good ancient melodies to satisfy his soul. He tried every pleasure the world had to offer. Whatever his eyes desired he did not deny because he could afford it. As a king, he had immense power and could not be questioned or denied anything he wanted.

He sought in his heart to give himself unto wine to determine whether it was good for men to pursue. People drink to cheer and gladden their hearts, stimulate their bodies and get rid of depression, but in the end, the wise king described wine as a mocker and alcohol as a brawler and that anyone who is led away by it is a fool (Proverbs 20:1).

Then, he tried a variety of sexual experiences to see if there would be any meaning attached to it. He had insatiable desire for women as he married 700 wives and took 300 concubines all to satisfy his sensuality.

Solomon drank and had sex with hundreds of women; if any of these gave him satisfaction Solomon should have been a happy man.

Women and wine must have given Solomon some fun, but they had no lasting meaning. He still felt empty. He desired more than pleasure. Straightaway, he moved his focus to work and accomplishment. Definitely there is a sense of pride, honor and delight in building or creating something.

Solomon was a real estate developer (Ecclesiastes 2:4). He built cities and houses. He took over a decade to build one of his houses’ it must be a super mansion with great architectural designs. He accumulated great wealth, and all his utensils were made with pure gold. These things were deemed appropriate for a king of great vision and wisdom in that era and culture.

To be continued…

jamesquansah@yahoo.com

By James Quansah

