Whatsapp Group Helped Me Recover From COVID-19 …Hudson-Odoi

Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea forward, Callum Hudson-Odoi has attributed his COVID-19 recovery to his teammates constant touch on the club’s Whats App group.

The player with Ghanaian heritage has stated that frequent chats from his team mates during his 14 day self isolation accelerated his recovery process.

Hudson-Odoi, 19, has now fully recovered from the deadly virus and has began personal training.

He told the club’s website ‘‘I am feeling perfect. I had the virus which has cleared now, I fully feel good, fit, so I am feeling back to myself so it is all good.

“I had it (the illness) three weeks ago now I think, on a Monday when I felt a bit hot and I was thinking this is a bit unusual, why do I feel this hot?.

“The next day I was feeling back to normal. I thought it was just a minor temperature thing but obviously it wasn’t.

“I said to myself this wasn’t actually that bad, the symptoms, and I said to myself I feel good, I feel better.

“Everyone has been asking me how I have been which has been class from them.

“They have been showing me support and saying Cal, get well soon, I hope you are okay now.

“It has been very warming and a good feeling to know you have got your team-mates behind you, backing you and making sure you are feeling well and encouraging you.”

Hudson-Odoi was one of the few EPL stars to have contracted the virus that has led to the suspension of the League until April 30.