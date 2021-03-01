WHO Boss Commends Akufo-Addo For Taking First Covid19 Vaccine

The Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has congratulated President Nana Akufo-Addo for taking the first jab of the Coronavirus vaccine in Ghana.

Mr Akufo-Addo took the first jab of the AstraZeneca-Oxford Coronavirus vaccine at the 37 Military Hospital on Monday, March 1, 2021.

His wife, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo also took a jab, with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira, taking theirs at the Police Hospital in Accra on the same day.

Mr. Ghebreyesus in a tweet sighted by DGN Online said “I salute the example set by President @NAkufoAddo in receiving the first #covid19 vaccination through the #COVAX facility.”

He added that “your leadership is key to promoting confidence in this life-saving tool in 🇬🇭 & across Africa.”

By Melvin Tarlue