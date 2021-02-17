Why Papic Dumped Hearts

Kostadine Papic

Departed Hearts of Oak trainer, Kostadine Papic, has stated plainly that he sees “no hope” in turning things around in the club.

After 78 days at post, the Serbian coach laid down his tools after a four winless streak.

Papic cited personal reasons and the recent uninspiring performance as reasons for his departure in his letter addressed to the club’s board.

The letter stated, “My reasons are partly personal, and also for the fact that I am not getting the desired and needed results, and I have no hope that it is going to change.”

Since their 0-2 slump to Great Olympics, Hearts have slipped against sides as Medeama SC, and drew with Elmina Sharks and Legon Cities.

His employers have accordingly acknowledged the coach’s resignation letter, stating that the club needs a new technical direction.

It stated, “The club and Kostadin Papic have both acknowledged that recent results and performance have not met the expectations, and agreed on a new technical leadership.”

Meanwhile, the club’s goalkeeper’s trainer, Ben Owu, has also quit the capital club.

Last week, deputy coach Asare Bediako severed his relationship with the Phobians.

As a result, Hearts has appointed Samuel Nii Noi to take over as the club’s interim coach.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum