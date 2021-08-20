Woman, 65, Murdered At Assin Praso

The scene where the body was discovered

The Central Regional Police Command have begun investigations into the murder of a 65-year-old woman at Assin Praso.

The woman, Ama Baduaa, according to the police, was killed by some unknown persons and her body divided into two and secretly buried at various locations.

Her head and liver were however removed by the unknown killers before the body was buried.

A report from the police have indicated that the woman was declared missing on August 15, 2021.

She was said to be on her way to her farm when she was attacked, according to the police.

Confirming the story to DAILY GUIDE, DSP Irene Oppong, the Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said on August 16, 2021 around 4:20pm, the police received information that the body of Ama Baduaa, who was reported missing the previous day, had been found.

She said police together with the District Chief Executive of the area, Ohene Andoh, and some elders of the town, as well as family members, proceeded to the scene located at the outskirts of Assin Bereku township, about one kilometer from the town on Assin Ntenkyemi footpath.

“The police were led to a spot in a bush which was about 26 meters from the main footpath where the body was buried.

“Preliminary investigations showed that the grass had been disturbed and that the place had also been dug,” DSP Oppong disclosed.

DSP Oppong continued that an organ suspected to be human liver was found at the spot and when the place was dug, the upper part of the woman was seen buried in the sand together with her clothing and her beads, adding that her head had been removed.

“About 20 meters away, another spot was found and when it was dug out, the lower part of the woman, from the abdomen to the legs was also found buried in a sand,” DSP Oppong added.

She said when the area was further searched, a basin containing some plantain suckers, maize, a cutlass and a red scarf believed to belong to the deceased were also found about 20 meters away.

The Central Regional Police PRO said, photographs of the mutilated body were taken before it was conveyed to the St. Francis Xavier Hospital Mortuary, Assin Fosu, for preservation and autopsy.

She said one Kojo Ackah, son of the deceased, has since identified the body of the woman as his mother.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey