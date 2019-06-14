Woman Wanted

Christabel Arthur

AN ACCRA District Court has issued a warrant for the immediate arrest of suspect Christabel Arthur for stealing.

Suspect Christabel Arthur is alleged to have stolen an amount of nine thousand (GH₵9,000) Ghana cedi and a mobile phone belonging to her employer and bolted.

She is 20 years of age and stands five feet three inches tall and was last seen at Kaneshie in a yellow blouse over a pair of faded black jeans.

She is believed to be hiding in either Dansoman or Kasoa in the Central Region.

Anybody with information of her whereabouts should report to the Kaneshie district police, the nearest police station or call the number 0242225352 for necessary police action.

From the crime desk