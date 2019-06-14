COTVET, MoE Launch ‘My Tvet’ Campaign

Gifty Twum Ampofo (middle) with COTVET executive and other dignitaries

THE COUNCIL for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MoE) has launched a national campaign aimed at promoting vocational training dubbed, ‘MY TVET’ on Wednesday, June 12 at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC).

Under the theme: “Skills For Jobs And National Development”, the launch, had in attendance representatives from the Ministry of Education, COTVET among other important stakeholders and dignitaries as well as students drawn from some vocational and technical institutions in Accra.

In a keynote address read on behalf of the Minister of Education, Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Technical Education, Gifty Twum Ampofo highlighted some of government’s activities to improve Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the country.

They include improving infrastructure of TVET institutions including the construction of modern TVET institutions in various parts of the country; establishing a TVET service; providing free technical and vocational education and training and upgrading of colleges specialized in technology.

She expressed optimism that the above-mentioned government interventions together with the ‘MY TVET’ campaign can reverse the negative attitude of society towards TVET, making it more attractive to the youth and would increase enrollment in TVET institutions in the next five years,

She however cautioned that “campaigns are very demanding and expensive” as such COTVET and its partners must strive to make this campaign successful and impactful.

“Do not sleep on the job after the launch. This, coupled with other measures is what will help put TVET in its rightful place in the development path of our country”, she charged.

The Executive Director for COTVET, Fred Kyei Asamoah in his welcome address stated that resources have been committed to the implementation of the campaign, expressing hope that “together, we can transform the nation through TVET.”

He stressed that COTVET has established a strong collaboration with industry.

“We have reached a stage in our developmental agenda where industry must be encouraged to lead the process of training their next users.

We can only do this by strongly engaging our industry players so that they can contribute significantly to the development of TVET sector in Ghana”, he posited.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio