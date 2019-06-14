CJ Orders Closure Of Adjabeng Court ‘2’

Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo



CHIEF JUSTICE Sophia A.B. Akuffo has ordered the closure of the District Court ‘2’ Adjabeng, effective June 7, 2019.

The decision to close down the court was taken following the visit of the Chief Justice to the District Court, Adjabeng, on Thursday, May 30, 2019, as part of her tour of courts in the Greater Accra Region.

At the District Court, Adjabeng, it was noted that the District Court ‘2’ was in a deplorable state and totally unfit for its purpose.

All cases at the District Court ’2’ have thus been transferred to the District Court ‘1’, Adjabeng.

“We regret any inconvenience this decision may cause to Lawyers, Court Users and the general public. We wish to assure our stakeholders and the general public that this decision is in the best interest of all parties and count on their cooperation in this matter,” a statement issued by the judicial secretary, Cynthia Pamela A Addo, dated June 13, this year, noted.