Women Of Valour Maiden Edition Holds In Accra

Guests celebrating the maiden edition of the event

The maiden edition of ‘Women of Valour’ received high turnout of attendees at the Labadi Beach Hotel in anticipation for International Women’s Day.

The event, which is expected to take place annually, was created to bring together women from various backgrounds to share their stories and be inspired by the experiences of other brave women.

The occasion was filled with an atmosphere of empowerment and inspiration as women from all walks of life gathered to celebrate and listen to stories of hope, bravery, and challenges shared to motivate them.

Notable speakers included Women and Children’s activist, Eugenia Baffour-Bankoh, South African SuperSport presenter, Julia Stuart, Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Business Lawyer, Charlotte Osei, Certified Etiquette, Coach Sika Goka, and Business Executive, Oboubia Darko-Opoku.

Ace Nigerian Actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde lauded the event and advised individuals to be respectful of women and their hard work.

“Women need to be respected for the hard work they do and what they bring to the table and their experiences in life. If you see a woman who works hard, respect her for what she does and let her get what is due,” she shared.

Founder of Safe Space Foundation, Eugenia Baffour-Bankoh also shared the need for the country to create a sex offenders registry in order to curtail men who take advantage of young children and women in the society.

“We need to know the sex offenders in our community, those in our schools, offices, and other places in order to have names to the faces. One way identifying them is having a sex offenders registry this way sexual violence can be tackled,” she stated.

Business Lawyer, Charlotte Osei encouraged women to find their courage in life in order to overcome the obstacles they may experience throughout their lives.

“Women need courage because we are the most judged of all species. We have been socialized to judge each other so women need courage to look past all the obstacles that society will try to push unto you,” she shared.

By Abigail Atinuke Seyram Adeyemi & Nafisatu Abdul Razak