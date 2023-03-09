‘Repackage The League’

Isaac Tetteh, aka TT Brothers

Division One campaigners Uncle T United FC president, Isaac Tetteh (TT Brothers), has tasked the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to repackage the local league.

He said in an interview that, that is one of the surest ways to attract potential sponsors for the league.

The former Hearts of Oak board of director pointed out football is purely business, and therefore needs personnel at the sponsorship and marketing department to design modules that will attract investors to inject good money into the league.

He blamed the recent low stadium patronage on the unattractive nature of the league.

“The current FA is not doing bad, but more should be done to make our league attractive. They should up their game, they should repackage it to draw more sponsors.

“They should do a lot of education on the league, and intensify their publicity campaigns nationwide. In fact, they should make it more appealing to fans and their families to buy match tickets for the entire season as done elsewhere.

“Officiating is a key element of the game, if a fan make to a match centre only to witness a game a referee handles unprofessionally, it will of course affect the game in many ways,” he stated.

The MD of TT Brothers Limited believes with the crop of gifted players Ghana boasts of, repackaging the league will make it one of the best on the continent.

To him, a massive player orientation for the various teams, regular refresher courses for coaches and technical men will go a long way in making the league attractive, and therefore gain the attention of prospective sponsors.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum