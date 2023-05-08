Women’s Football, A Ray Of Hope (1)

Kurt Okraku, GFA President

To say that Ghana’s Women’s Premier League (football) is making strides is an understatement.

Indeed, the country’s football governing body, Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been proactive in policy development for women’s football in the country.

The practical framework for the strategic advancement of women’s football in Ghana, which are great interventions the FA has fostered, speaks volumes.

So far, the Kurt Okraku-led administration is on course to aligning women’s football in Ghana with international best practices for the sport as well as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) initiative towards realising the full potential of the women’s game on the continent.

Below are details of all GFA interventions and developments towards Female Football in Ghana since 2019.

Training kit/playing kit provided to all 18 Women’s Premier League teams for 2019/2020 season, 30 footballs each for the 2020-2021, 20 bibs- 2020/2021 Season, 20 Betway bibs- 2021/2022 Season, Malta Guinness’ bibs 2022/2023 Season, 40 balls for 2022/2023 Season, Malta Guinness Travelling/Warmup Kit – 2022/2023 Season, Technical Bench wears from Woodin to all WPL club officials for the 2021/2022 Season, Kipsta equipment bag, balls bag, markers, inflators, whistles, mini tactical board and two (2) mini goalpost for each WPL club for 2021/2022 Season, and 30 footballs for each club since 2020/2021 Season are some of the equipment the clubs have received.

And to ensure that the various teams get the best in terms of infrastructure, the FA provided free computers and internet broadband device for 20 Premier League clubs in March 2021.

Again, the FA assisted in securing game centres/match venues for clubs in need to play in Kumasi and Accra.

In 2020/2021 Season, the FA ensured venues were secured, coaches qualifications (2020/2021 Season), 73 referees and assistants were taken through intense fitness test, technical and theoretical aspect, integrity and CMS training in Prampram.

WPL coaches underwent capacity building outside Ghana in October 2022 (Coaches Mallam Nuhu and Basigi were sent to Germany for training).

On the local front, Betway arranged a capacity building programme for 20 WPL clubs in various areas (Administrators Workshop; Marketing Manager Workshp; Strategic Investment Workshop). Two seminars were conducted in 2021/2022 Season and one in 2022/2023 Season.