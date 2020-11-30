Women’s Group donates to Cherubs children’s home

A female group called Aboakeseakuo, over the weekend made a donation of GHC 3000 and food products to Cherubs children’s home at Santasi- Apire in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

The items donated were bags of rice, sugar, gari, bottles of oil, assorted drinks,15 boxes of biscuits and toffees.

The rest are tissues,detergent and other washing soaps, dresses, shoes, 100 pieces of towels, toothbrushes and paste.

Among other things, the association also gave two Samsung washing machines, books and pens.

Presenting the items, Rita Konadu, president of the association, indicated that the donation was in fulfillment of the group’s objective to be supportive to the needy as prescribed by the scriptures.

Mrs Konadu called on the public especially the rich to help to put a smile on the faces of the orphans since it is collective effort.

Elder Nicholas Osei Bonsu, receiving the items on behalf of the children’s home expressed his gratitude to the association for such gesture.

He pleaded with government, philanthropists and other stakeholders for more assistance to help the innocent children not only in their home but other orphanages as well.