Wondha Kid Conquers MTN Conquest

The ultimate winner displaying his dummy cheque with an official of MTN Ghana

Wondha Kid left the Esports Academy in Haatso (Ecomog), near Accra on Saturday with shoulders high after receiving a cash prize of GH¢7,000, having emerged as the winner (FIFA 21 category) of this year’s MTN Conquest.

The annual event (MTN Conquest), undoubtedly is Ghana’s most competitive esports event aimed at rewarding top players and promoting the sport.

It also seeks to bring together the gaming community and industry stakeholders in the nation under one umbrella.

He was followed in second place by Nana Agyekum, who received a cash prize of GH¢4,000, while Sulley Habbic finished in third place and pocketed GH¢2,000 for his efforts.

The best female honours went to Monica Sefakor for GH¢1000, with the top scorers prize going to second-placed Nana Agyekum.

The Grand Turismo category saw Nii Sackey Quarcopome emerging tops to win a cool GH¢5,000, while Eyiram Ashiagbor (GH¢3,000) and Josephus Odidja (GH¢2,000) following in that order.

Content Audio/Video, Products and Services Manager, MTN Ghana, Yaw Antwi Boadu said, “MTN Ghana believes that, ‘everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life’ and esports plays a crucial role in the digitalisation process. This is because after staying online to study, engaging in business etc., you need something to take off that stress and esports could be that solution.”

He added, “For this reason, we initiated the esports competition a few years ago to enable people who for some reasons may not enjoy physical sports activities but will still love to have fun, to do so. We also organised a conference in 2019 which brought together some renowned personalities in Gaming to share their thoughts on this budding industry in Ghana.”

Gamers competed for honours in disciplines like football, street fighting and racing.

The preliminary phase of the MTN Conquest 2021 competition begun on July 23, with 32 players taking part in the FIFA 21 and 40 players in the Grand Turismo category.

From The Sports Desk