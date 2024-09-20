Wontumi Crosses Fire With Kofi Boakye Over NDC Demo

Wontumi

Tensions are running high in the Ashanti Region as the Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, clashed with retired police chief, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye.

The controversy surrounds Wontumi’s allegations that Boakye is backing the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and inciting unrest ahead of the 2024 elections.

Chairman Wontumi has accused Boakye of training individuals to disrupt the peace and has even called for his arrest.

In a forceful address on his Wontumi Radio station, Wontumi demanded Boakye’s immediate arrest by citizens, alleging that the retired police chief was orchestrating a plot to undermine his authority in the Ashanti Region.

“If there is any disorder, Kofi Boakye will be held responsible! You pursued the position of IGP under an NPP administration, and now you are assisting NDC agents in fomenting turmoil. I am more powerful than you, Kofi Boakye and I will ensure you face the consequences!” Wontumi declared in a contentious radio interview.

This dramatic escalation stems from Boakye’s involvement in foiling attempts by Wontumi’s associates to disrupt the NDC’s ‘Enough is Enough’ demonstration in Kumasi.

A History of Animosity

The bad blood between Wontumi and Boakye dates back to a previous incident where Boakye, still in active service, apprehended Wontumi.

This long-standing resentment has been simmering, and Boakye’s apparent alignment with the NDC has now threatened Wontumi’s grip on the Ashanti Region.

The ‘Enough is Enough’ Demonstration

The NDC’s demonstration, demanding a thorough audit of the voter register, has become a focal point in the political landscape.

Kofi Boakye’s role in ensuring the demonstration’s success has further infuriated Wontumi, who sees it as a challenge to his authority.

-BY Daniel Bampoe