EC Okays 13 Persons For Presidential Election

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission has officially cleared 13 candidates to contest in the 2024 presidential election, following a thorough examination of nomination forms submitted between September 9 and 13, 2024.

The successful candidates are:

– Mahamudu Bawumia – New Patriotic Party

– John Dramani Mahama – National Democratic Congress

– Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen – Independent Candidate

– Christian Kwabena Andrews – Ghana Union Movement

– Daniel Augustus Lartey Jnr – Great Consolidated Popular Party

– George Twum-Barima-Adu – Independent Candidate

– Nana Kwame Bediako – Independent Candidate

– Akua Donkor – Ghana Freedom Party

– Hassan Abdulai Ayariga – All People’s Congress

– Kofi Akpaloo – Liberal Party of Ghana

– Mohammed Frimpong – National Democratic Party

– Nana Akosua Frimpomaa – Convention People’s Party

– Kofi Koranteng – Independent Candidate

These candidates have met the requirements as set out in law and are now eligible to run in the upcoming presidential election.

-BY Daniel Bampoe