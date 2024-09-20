EC Okays 13 Persons For Presidential Election

Jean Mensa
The Electoral Commission has officially cleared 13 candidates to contest in the 2024 presidential election, following a thorough examination of nomination forms submitted between September 9 and 13, 2024.
The successful candidates are:
– Mahamudu Bawumia – New Patriotic Party
– John Dramani Mahama – National Democratic Congress
– Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen – Independent Candidate
– Christian Kwabena Andrews – Ghana Union Movement
– Daniel Augustus Lartey Jnr – Great Consolidated Popular Party
– George Twum-Barima-Adu – Independent Candidate
– Nana Kwame Bediako – Independent Candidate
– Akua Donkor – Ghana Freedom Party
– Hassan Abdulai Ayariga – All People’s Congress
– Kofi Akpaloo – Liberal Party of Ghana
– Mohammed Frimpong – National Democratic Party
– Nana Akosua Frimpomaa – Convention People’s Party
– Kofi Koranteng – Independent Candidate
These candidates have met the requirements as set out in law and are now eligible to run in the upcoming presidential election.
-BY Daniel Bampoe