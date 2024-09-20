Courtois Backs Rodri Strike Action

Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, has backed Rodri’s warning that players could be close to taking strike action over the number of games they’re being asked to play.

Speaking in a news conference on Tuesday, the Manchester City midfielder said a players’ strike was “close” over football’s hectic fixture list, saying: “I think it’s the general opinion of the players… If it keeps this way, there will be a moment where we have no other option.”

Both Madrid and City are competing in UEFA’s revamped Champions League this season, and are also set to feature in FIFA’s new Club World Cup in the United States next summer, which could see both teams play a total of over 70 games this campaign.

“Rodri is right,” Courtois said on Wednesday, in a conversation with popular Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos. “There are a lot of games. A fan wants to see the best, and we have to find a balance, there are too many games, and there are more injuries.

“With the Nations League, the Club World Cup, games are added. People say we earn a lot of money, that we can’t complain, and that’s true, but we have to find a balance, because the best [players] aren’t always going to be able to play.”

Real Madrid won their Champions League opener on Tuesday, beating Stuttgart 3-1, but in LaLiga the Spanish champions haven’t been at their best, and are already four points behind leaders Barcelona.

There’s been speculation about the future of forward Rodrygo since the arrival of Kylian Mbappé, although the Brazil international provided the assist for Mbappé’s first Champions League goal for the club against Stuttgart.

The Madrid media have taken to calling Madrid’s attack the “BMV” — short for Bellingham, Mbappé and Vinícius — omitting Rodrygo.

“Journalists want to put three letters, and they put Jude, Vini and Mbappé,” Courtois said. “In the dressing room we know the importance and quality of Rodrygo. He doesn’t have to get angry, but if he plays better, let him get angry.”