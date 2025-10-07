Wontumi Granted GH¢1m Bail, Faces Court Today

Bernard Antwi Boasiako a.k.a Chairman Wontumi

ASHANTI REGIONAL Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has been granted GH¢1 million bail with two sureties after appearing before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

This bail was met after he was officially charged with mining without a licence during a close-door meeting with officials of the CID on matters relating to allegations of illegal mining activities linked to his company, Akonta Mining.

He is expected to face the High Court today, October 7, 2025, where three mining-related charges will be filed against him.

Speaking to journalists after the close-door meeting, Wontumi’s lead legal counsel, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, confirmed that his client had been charged with mining without a licence and other related offenses.

“The charges are related to mining. Wontumi has been charged with mining without a licence and other related offenses. We will discuss that in court tomorrow,” he said.

Providing an update on his client’s demeanor ahead of the court proceedings, Appiah-Kubi stated that he remains hopeful the court will take a fair and judicious decision.

“Chairman has been well composed, and expecting that tomorrow when we go to court, all of us will help the court in taking a decision that is judicious,” he stated.

Addressing the Attorney General, Dr. Dominic Ayine’s warning to arrest Wontumi if he fails to appear before officials of the CID, Appiah-Kubi stated that his client is cooperating fully with the investigation, saying, “I consider the discourse between my office and, by extension, the Attorney General’s Office as a communication gap that resulted in this. But I want to express my disappointment in the warning to defer the meeting. We don’t need to necessarily increase the political temperature in the country.”

“We have not at any point in time decided or refused to respond to invitations. The law states that any accused person or suspect ought to be given adequate time and resources to prepare their defense. Let’s not forget that an accused person is not considered guilty until proven so.

“Therefore, they have a right to their civil liberties. Indeed, when we go to court, the police inquiry continues until charges are filed, and then we make an application for the bail to continue. We will testify to our performance and also appear in our capacity as a person and a well-known character,” he added.

Last Friday, Dr. Ayine announced that charges against Chairman Wontumi, and his company Akonta Mining, have been finalised and signed.

Speaking at President John Dramani Mahama’s engagement with civil society organisations on illegal mining in Accra, Dr. Ayine warned that Wontumi must appear before the CID on Monday or face arrest.

The investigation into Akonta Mining, Wontumi’s company, began after allegations surfaced that the company was involved in illegal mining activities, including selling mining concessions to unauthorised miners and operating in protected forest reserves.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, revoked Akonta Mining’s licence due to these allegations.

Chairman Wontumi has consistently denied any wrongdoing, claiming that Akonta Mining operates with all necessary licences and permits. He first appeared before the CID on May 26, 2025, accompanied by his lawyers, and was granted bail after cooperating with investigators.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke