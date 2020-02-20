Worabeba Community Gets New Chief

Chief Kwaw Abowie II

The coronation and introduction of the third Worabeba Chief for the Central Region, Chief Kwaw Abowie II, took place in Winneba last Tuesday.

In a colorful swearing in ceremony at the Worabeba Palace, the newly-sworn in chief promised to make education and farming his priority.

In his acceptance speech, he said “I thank the elders and everyone gathered here for the confidence reposed in me to lead our great town. I will not hesitate to consult the elders of our town regarding decisions geared towards the socioeconomic development of our town.

“I, together with my subjects, will go the extra mile to improve upon education, farming and other developmental projects in the area. And in ensuring that those two objectives are achieved under my reign. l will seek for sponsorship from corporate Ghana to push education, farming and other developmental projects to a higher level.”

Advice



Chief Kwaw Abowie 11 further urged the community members especially the youth, to focus on working hard to improve themselves and the neighbourhoods in which they lived.

He said his induction service which has been necessitated due to the death of his late father, would keep him focus on working to improve the lives of members of the community.

He charged the youth to exhibit discipline in the discharge of their duties as well as consult elders of the town regarding developmental projects.

He pledged to defend the stool and appealed to the kingmakers to guide him in uplifting Worabebe in the interest.

He promised to provide leadership for the people and schedule a developmental plan to address the infrastructural challenges of the area