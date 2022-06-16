Workshop To Develop Gov’t Results Framework Held

A five-day workshop for government agencies to develop a framework for implementation of the government’s 13 priority flagship programs has been held in Kumasi.

The workshop organised by the Monitoring and Evaluation Secretariat (MES) at the office of the President, was to review the Government Results Framework for High Priorities (GRFHP 2017-2020).

It was also to develop a new framework that will focus on the flagship programs spanning the period 2021-2024.

National Coordinator for the M&ES, Gifty Ohene-Konadu, said President Akufo-Addo and his Cabinet are keenly interested in the progress of the framework.

She further noted that the government has pledge to support the full implementation of the programs to deliver results to citizens.

Madam Ohene-Konadu said the participants have been entrusted with a unique responsibility to develop a framework with key performance indicators to facilitate tracking and reporting on the selected programs.

“I expect that by the end of this workshop, we would have developed a framework that would enable each participating MDA to monitor and report on the implementation of your programs,” she said.

Beatrice Kwarteng Osei Asare a representative of the Ashanti Regional Minister said monitoring & evaluation helps to keep track of the implementation of projects and programs and the utilisation of resources.

She said the Ashanti Region has benefited from the many positive initiatives of the government which hhas positively impacted the lives of citizens.

Madam Asare expressed the importance of the Secretariat’s collaboration with the 16 Regional Coordinating Councils (RCC) for proper coordination.

She called on MES to use the existing structures and work closely with the RCCs to ensure proper handling of national programs by some government agencies.