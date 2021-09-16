World Brand Giordano Now In Ghana

Giordano, a global apparel brand has launched in Ghana as part of efforts to expand to every nook and cranny of Africa while serving the continent with its fashion needs.

In collaboration with Melcom Group, the brand known for its everyday wardrobe essentials has opened its first Ghana store within Melcom Plus at North Kaneshie in Accra on Thursday September 16.

Four other locations within the Melcom outlets in Achimota, Frafraha, Tema and Weija are scheduled to also open before the end of this year.

The new store has a fresh look, aiming to redefine simplicity while embracing a more classic concept.

Space is maximized for product displays and customer interaction.

This forms part of Giordano’s continues expansion in the African continent -adding to its portfolio which already includes Zambia, South Africa, Kenya and Mauritius, alongside its presence in over 30 other countries across Asia the Middle East, Australia, Africa, North America and Central Asia.

On Wednesday September 15, it officially launched in Ghana with a runway event at Alliance Francaise in Accra where models showcased apparels on the runway to the admiration of guests including Abeiku Santana and international model Victoria Michaels.

Godwin Avenorgbo, Director of Communications for Melcom Group of Companies in a statement described Giordano’s arrival as a “significant milestone.”

Mark Loynd, Executive Director and Head of Overseas Market Development said, “Giordano is pleased and excited to enter into a partnership with Melcom to bring Giordano to Ghana.

“We pride ourselves as being a ‘world brand and we are extremely proud to bring our unique offering to the good people of Ghana and West Africa,” he added.

Ramesh Sadhwani, Joint Group Managing Director of Melcom, stated, “Glordano has a long, rich history in providing relevant essential and timeless fashion for all. Ghana has witnessed a surge in demand for international fashion labels, and with Gidrdano having over 2,100 stores around the world, we are excited to bring the brand to Ghana and West Africa.

Mr. Sadhwani continued, “We are extremely proud of our heritage, and will draw on our over 30+ years of experience to creat a new chapter in West Africa’s retail landscape with our new partner, Giordano.”

Giordano is a leading international retailer of men, women and children’s apparel under the brand names Giordano, Giordano Ladies, Glordano Junior, BSX and Beau Monde.

It also operates world-famous apparel and sports brands in certain markets under franchise or license agreements.

Established In 1981, Glordano now operates around 2,100 stores and counters in Greater China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia and India.

By Francis Addo