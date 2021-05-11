World, Government Bank hand over 20,000 wheelchairs

World Bank and the Government of Ghana have handed over 20,000 wheelchairs to the Ghana Federation of Disabilities Organisations.

The move is part of ongoing interventions to improve their livelihoods and wellbeing, according to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“This is the latest of several interventions undertaken by Government since 2017, including a 50% increase in the share of the District Assembly Common Fund for persons with disabilities, the presentation in 2020 of Ghs 4 million to two thousand (2,000) disabled men and women entrepreneurs under the Presidential Empowerment for Male and Female Entrepreneurs with Disability; and the handing over of 10,000 hospital beds to the Minister for Health for distribution across the country,” the Vice President said.

“Through the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), Government also provided students living with disability in selected tertiary institutions with assistive technology-enabled devices and training to promote their digital inclusion in 2019, and also provided 240 fit-for-purpose gender and disability-friendly school sanitation facilities to over 231,870 school pupils of low-income communities in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) through the GAMA Sanitation and Water Project.”

“Government will continue to implement several initiatives to minimise circumstances that deny other citizens the benefits of personal mobility.”

