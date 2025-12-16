Ya Naa Urges Schools To Venture Into Farming

Students of Northern College of Science and Technology with Ya Naa at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Naa, Abukari Mahama II, has called on schools in Dagbon to venture into farming, noting that it is a key driver for food security and economic growth.

According to him, when schools farm, not only would they get enough nutritious food to feed the students, but also address the food situations in schools and reduce government spending.

He made this known when this year’s National Farmers’ Day Junior High School Agricultural award winner, Northern College of Science and Technology, paid a courtesy call on him at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi.

The Ya Naa instructed his chiefs in the region to release land to schools for agricultural purposes, citing the need to boost food production and promote agricultural development.

The Overlord of Dagbon thanked President John Dramani Mahama for recognising schools’ efforts in farming during this year’s Farmers’ Day celebration, which was held across the country. He also encouraged schools to take advantage of the government’s agricultural initiatives such as the school farm concept to boost their production as well as contribute to the nation’s food security.

“This will motivate schools to increase their agricultural production and contribute to the nation’s food basket,” he said.

It is expected that the call by the Overlord of Dagbon will boost agricultural activities in schools as well as promote food security in the region and the country at large.

He also commended the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, for finding practical solutions to the country’s agricultural challenges, and for organising a successful Farmers’ Day celebration.

Ghana’s agricultural sector contributes about 20% to the country’s GDP, and it is estimated that the country imports over $500 million worth of rice, maize, and soybean each year, highlighting the need for increased local production.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Yendi Municipality, Sugri Muniru, lauded Northern College of Science and Technology for winning the award, adding that they are pioneers in this achievement.

“The school’s efforts have helped break the stereotype that farming is a form of punishment by incorporating it into their curriculum,” he stated.

The MCE noted that the school’s practice of feeding children with 70% of the food they grow aligns with the programme’s theme.

Mr. Muniru also called on stakeholders to celebrate the school’s achievement.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yendi